‘No Intention of Supporting Globalists’: Kathy Barnette Refuses to Commit to Supporting GOP Nominee in Pennsylvania Race

Republican Pennsylvania candidate for U.S. Senate, Kathy Barnette, told Breitbart’s Alex Marlow on Monday that she would not support “globalists” in the 2022 midterm elections when asked if she would support either of her opponents if they won the primary.

During a Monday segment on CNN’s Inside Politics with John King, Barnette’s controversial past statements and abrasive style of politics were the main topic of discussion.

“She reminds me of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Tia Mitchell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Washington correspondent.

“She’s used the culture wars to build up a following and has parlayed that into political success,” argued Mitchell. “Now, it remains to be seen whether she wins her primary, but if she continues to follow the audience, what I can predict is she will continue to say one thing to that far-right audience when she’s speaking directly to them, and she’ll attempt to either explain it away or moderate it somewhat when she’s speaking to a more general audience.”

“I’m not convinced it’s going to work in Pennsylvania. I mean, I grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia,” said CNN’s Kasie Hunt, later in the discussion.

“Pennsylvania is not some of these other states. Georgia, Arizona, where you might end up with a candidate like this could sneak by in a general election. I think if she gets this nomination, Fetterman is going to be in a better position – or Lamb,” continued Hunt, referencing the two main Democrats running to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

“To your point earlier about the unorthodox mood in our politics, I have a family member who voted for Trump the first time who said wait, annoys liberals, annoys the media, and will disrupt Washington. Great,” John King said.

“Talk about her being non-traditional, this is her on Breitbart. If you lose, Kathy Barnette, you’ll support the other Republicans. Right?” King continued, introducing a clip.

“If you do not win tomorrow, do you intend to support the Republican nominee, whoever it is?” Asks Marlow.

“I have no intentions of supporting globalists. I believe we have ran out of room on this runway for this nation. I believe we have very little rope left to just roll the dice and we’ll see how it works on the other end,” Barnette told Breitbart – apparently labeling both Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick “globalists.”

King noted that the traditional “answer is, ‘Of course, I’m going to win the primary, but if I don’t, I’ll support the party’s nominee.’”

“I think she’s shown she’s willing to buck tradition and as well as buck messaging. Last week she said Donald Trump doesn’t own MAGA, it belongs to the people. Showing anyone can co-op that brand. That’s what you’re seeing,” argued CNN’s Arlette Saenz.

