Elon Musk Responds to Twitter CEO’s Explanation About Spam Accounts With Poop Emoji

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded on Monday to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s explanation about spam accounts with a poop emoji.

Spam and bot accounts on Twitter have been a concern of Musk’s ahead of his possible takeover of the social media platform, which as of Friday, is tentatively on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” Musk said he is “still committed to [the] acquisition.”

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

On Monday, Agrawal posted in a Twitter thread, “Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context…

“First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong.”

First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

In response, Musk simply replied with a poop emoji.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

