‘No Opinion, No Pundits’: Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Describes New Show in CNBC Interview

The messaging is very clear. Shepard Smith is back. And he intends to do the news.

On Thursday, the former Fox News anchor previewed his new CNBC show — set to debut in the fall. If there is any ambiguity about the show’s mission, it is clarified by its title — The News with Shepard Smith.

“No opinion. No pundits,” Smith said. “Nobody telling you what to think, or how to feel. Just the facts.”

Smith did not mention his former network of more than two decades, nor did he mention any of his colleagues by name. But the new CNBC anchor did make reference to his industry peers shifting largely to opinion broadcasting, and asserted that dyed in the wool newscasts are difficult to come by on cable.

“Most of my friends in television are in opinion television,” Smith said. “And good for them. If you want to tune in at night and hear the opinion that’s opposite from yours, or you want to have your own feelings amplified, then go ahead. But if what you’re looking for is a newscast, you’re hard pressed to find that on cable.”

The CNBC anchor went on to deliver a broader mission statement for his new show.

“Our job is to tell people what’s happening, to get it right every time,” he said. “But because we’re humans, we won’t. And when we get it wrong, we’ll correct it — immediately and loudly across all the platforms where we got it wrong. And can I promise you, that our job and our goal and our mission every day is to find the truth and tell the truth. In context and with perspective. Without fear or favor. If we’re making people upset by telling the truth, that’s their problem.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

