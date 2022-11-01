‘Nothing in the Piece is True’: Chris Cuomo and Dan Abrams Mock NY Post Report on NewsNation Drama

NewsNation anchors Chris Cuomo and Dan Abrams openly mocked a New York Post report published this past weekend surrounding time slot drama during the 9 PM toss Monday night.

Sunday’s NY Post featured an article breathlessly headlined “Chris Cuomo demands new time slot at NewsNation as ratings tank: sources.” Writer Alexandra Steigard reported Cuomo is insisting he swap timeslot places with Abrams, who is also the founder of Mediaite.

Steigard wrote that Cuomo is “demanding that his bosses at NewsNation move his new show to a different time slot — his latest desperate bid to improve his sagging viewership on the fledging cable TV network.” She also described Cuomo as “fuming about the lackluster performance of his nightly broadcast, which airs at 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday.”

The article also claims Cuomo recently met with the network’s top brass to talk about switching time slots with Abrams, who hosts the 9 p.m. slot on weeknights.

During Monday night’s toss, Abrams told Cuomo that he had a “bone to pick with him” after reading the NY Post. That made Cuomo immediately mock his colleague for reading the Post.

After a joking back and forth over the 8 p.m. slot, Abrams offered his empathy that a writer at the Post is assigned to cover Cuomo at NewsNation, saying he felt “really bad” for her.

Here’s how the exchange played out.

Dan Abrams: The weird thing is it now seems that the New York Post has assigned a reporter who is the Chris Cuomo NewsNation (reporter). I feel bad for her. Right? She comes to the New York Post thinking she’s going to be a media reporter, and she’s basically the Chris Cuomo, NewsNation reporter. That’s a tough gig. Chris Cuomo: Yeah, that’s gotta be tough. That’s tough. When I look at it that way, I feel really badly for her. I think that it’s an important instruction. Look, I don’t care. This is my world and you and I have known each other forever. And you were instrument instrumental in me coming here and I thank you for that all the time. Nothing in the piece is true. Literally nothing. It literally is the standard of they spell their names right. There’s no way they had any credible person who told them about any meeting like that, because it never happened. And we both know it never happened. And they say it anyway. And they don’t even want to give us time to really say anything about it. Because they don’t want to counter their own report.

Cuomo went on by calling the Post report “cheap” and “desperation” on their part to stir up Cuomo’s NewsNation team.

Watch above via NewsNation.

