Notorious Hollywood ‘Fixer’ Reveals to Tucker Carlson He was Offered $500,000 for Dirt on Michael Jackson

Notorious Hollywood “fixer” and private investigator Anthony Pellicano dished on the industry’s power players and his wildest offers during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Pellicano — who spent 16 years in federal prison for racketeering, wiretapping, conspiracy, and wire fraud charges — sat down with Carlson during a recent episode of his Fox Nation series to discuss his time as Hollywood’s fixer.

The former private investigator shared that he became so wealthy while working in Hollywood because “everything that you could imagine going on went on.”

He was able to get celebrities out of trouble without involving the police — a job that ultimately led to his own downfall in 2002.

“There were women who would do whatever they could to get next to a movie star or to make money or athletes, especially athletes. Sleep with them, become pregnant so they get an annuity. Or, you know, try to extort them for a large sum of money,” he said — maintaining that there was “no such thing as the #MeToo movement” during that time in Hollywood.

Pellicano, who worked as a private investigator for Michael Jackson, also told Carlson that he was offered “$500,000 just to tell the truth about” the pop star, but turned the proposition down because he “won’t rat on anybody, even someone who is deceased.”

While he did spend 16 years in prison, Pellicano’s dedication to loyalty has scored him some friends in high places, including Ron Meyer, former NBCUniversal Vice Chairman and co-founder of the dominant talent agency CAA.

Pellicano shared that Meyer, who was ousted from NBCUniversal following an extramarital affair with actor Charlotte Kirk, would send him a commissary every month throughout his sentence.

“You know, he did all kinds of shit. Yeah. He started out in the mailroom like a lot of other people did, but he became, you know, powerful agent. And then he took over, you know, Universal for 25 years. He is my brother,” Pellicano added. “I can’t I’m not closer to another male on the planet than I am him. He was there for me every single moment of the time that I was in, and there were other people too.”

