NSA Leaker Reality Winner’s Family Pleads For a Pardon: ‘Continued Silence From This Administration is a Continued Persecution’

The family of Reality Winner, the former NSA translator who in 2018 was sentenced to over five years in prison for leaking a top-secret report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Sunday that President Joe Biden “owes Reality gratitude” and should pardon her.

In an interview with Mehdi Hasan, the convicted intelligence contractor’s sister Brittany Winner said “her actions directly contributed to the fact that the 2020 elections were the most secure presidential elections in American history.”

Reality Winner was sentenced under the Espionage Act, and prosecutors told The New York Times she received the longest sentence ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.

“We believe that she released information that America needed to know and that Americans needed to know about the 2016 presidential election,” Brittany Winner told Hasan. “And so knowing that and given that, we believe that Reality should be released. She should be given clemency.”

“She should be given a pardon and President Biden owes Reality gratitude,” she continued, “because Reality’s actions directly contributed to the fact that the 2020 elections were the most secure presidential elections in American history and so Mr. Biden is president because of Reality Winner’s actions and, therefore, he should pardon her.”

When asked whether the push to grant her clemency had gained any traction with the Biden administration, Brittany Winner said “it’s been radio silence.”

Reality Winner’s mother Billie Winner-Davis added that she had been writing and calling the White House every day to no avail, aside for a “form letter” that said the issue was being forwarded to another agency.

“That was very heartbreaking to me because it told me that they weren’t listening,” Winner-Davis said. “That perhaps even President Biden hadn’t seen my messages, hadn’t heard what I was asking for, because this really is in his hands right now. My daughter has a petition for clemency with the United States pardon attorney, and all it’s going to take is his signature to commute her sentence, to bring her home to us.”

She continued, “I believe that she deserves this. You know, the Trump administration persecuted Reality so strongly because of the information she released. And the continued silence from this administration is a continued persecution.”

