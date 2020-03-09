New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that Port Authority Director, Rick Cotton, “has tested positive” for the coronavirus and will be moved into quarantine.

“He has been at the airports, obviously, when many people were coming back with the virus,” Cuomo said in a press conference Monday. “And he will work from home and now, this senior team that works with Rick will also be tested. So several of them may be on quarantine and they will working from home.”

The governor urged his constituents to take precautions but refrain from pandemonium as he provided an update about the ongoing situation. He advised people to “use your discretion, use your intelligence” when it comes to adjusting social interactions amid the pandemic.

“The fear and the hysteria is outpacing the reality of the situation,” Cuomo said, “but the reality of the situation is that people in that target group should be careful.”

Cuomo also used the press conference to reveal a new state-produced hand sanitizer, and to look at the latest test numbers from around the state. The governor touted the results by saying that with more positive tests coming back, it gives authorities a better idea of who to place under quarantine.

“I take it as good news because I want to find the positives so we can isolate them and reduce the spread,” Cuomo said. “That is what the testing is all about.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]