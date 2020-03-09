Joe Biden picked up a big endorsement Monday, as well as a new poll showing him with a 16-point lead over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the Democratic nomination.

In a new CNN and SRSS poll of “registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents,” Biden was backed by 52% of respondents. 36% of respondents backed Sanders in the poll, which was conducted a day after Biden’s comeback victory on Super Tuesday. 7% of those polled said they supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as the poll was initiated before she dropped out of the race.

Biden’s support rose to 57% amongst those polled after she exited the field, while support for Sanders remained at 36%.

A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination. @DavidChalian breaks down the numbers.https://t.co/c5vmrVyLrZ pic.twitter.com/keABt2wqOk — New Day (@NewDay) March 9, 2020

The solid numbers for the former vice president come the day he picked up an endorsement from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), once a contender in the 2020 election. It also comes a day before another key contest in the Democratic nomination contest, when six states will hold primaries and caucuses.

Biden and Sanders will face off in Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington, vying for 352 pledged delegates.

