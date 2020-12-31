NYPD Warns New Year’s Eve Revelers: Stay Away From Times Square Tonight

The New York Police Department has a message for New Year’s Eve revelers excited to watch the Times Square ball drop at midnight tonight: stay home and watch it on television.

As CNN reported, NYPD officers had set up barricades around Times Square to keep people out. All the performers scheduled to perform tonight have had Covid tests. The only bystanders allowed will be a group of front line health care workers and their families who were given tickets to watch the performances in socially-distanced pens, and who will also be tested for Covid.

Chief Terence Monahan gave a press conference Thursday bluntly saying that NYPD was absolutely “not going to allow people to stand on the street corner” so “don’t come.”

“Do not come to the area,” Monahan continued. “If you think you’re going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you’re mistaken. Don’t come. Watch it at home. It’ll be a spectacular television show. Next year we’ll all gather together and we’ll fill Times square. But this year don’t even attempt to come down there and watch it.”

“That police chief means business,” said CNN guest anchor Bianna Golodryga. “I’m going to take him literally there. Stay home, don’t mess with those folks guarding Times Square. We can ring in the new year next year together.”

Watch the video clip above, via CNN.

