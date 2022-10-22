NYT Reporter Warns MSNBC That Marjorie Taylor Greene Told Him Several Times She and Trump Are Exploring 2024 Ticket Together

New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper warned on MSNBC that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told him on multiple occasions she’s in continuous talks with Donald Trump about joining as his running mate in 2024, should he run.

Trump has yet to confirm he’s actually running amid his mounting legal troubles, but the former president has heavily suggested it many times.

In a Daily Beast interview about his book Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, Draper claimed Greene has talked up her chats with Trump since February of this year.

Draper cautioned MSNBC host Ali Velshi — rocking an Indiana Jones-style hate, gloves, and a “Velshi” jacket on Saturday — that Trump could be having these same conversations with other Republicans stars, from former administration official Nikki Haley to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R).

“To be fair, Ali, it’s very likely that Trump has had this conversation with half a dozen other people too,” he said.

What makes Greene’s talk significant, he continued, is that the conversations have occurred over the course of months and the Georgia congresswoman possesses something Trump values deeply: loyalty. Trump’s relationship with his last running mate, Mike Pence, soured following the January 6 Capitol riot, with the former president blasting Pence for not supporting his election fraud claims more.

“What Greene possesses that Trump so craves is loyalty. She has always been there for Trump. She has always had his back and after his experience with his last running mate, Mike Pence, it’s clear that he’s going to prize loyalty above all else, so I wouldn’t count it out,” Draper said of Greene and Trump.

Trump previously claimed Pence committed “political suicide” when he certified the 2020 presidential election results and claimed he would not run with the Republican again.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com