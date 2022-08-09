‘Oh Christ, You’re Cutting Me Off Early. I’m Done’: Mark Levin Abruptly Ends Fox News Screamfest After Hearing Outro Music

Fox News weekend host Mark Levin wasn’t happy with how his appearance on Hannity ended Tuesday night.

Sean Hannity hosted Levin for the second night in a row to discuss Monday’s FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The raid reportedly sought to recover official documents Trump had improperly taken with him upon leaving office. Some of those materials are allegedly classified.

On Monday, Levin phoned into the show and declared, “This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period.”

The next day, Levin continued his attack on the Biden administration and the Department of Justice, saying the raid wasn’t about documents but about trying to find any evidence that might incriminate Trump.

“This is a witch hunt, this is a Stalinist hunt,” he said, before claiming the DOJ is “looking for a crime in search of evidence.”

“Anything they can find on Trump, anything they can hang on him! ” Levin yelled. “This isn’t about some damn document! That’s what they’re doing! And let me tell you something! This is scarier than if it was based on the documents act! They are in search to try and destroy Trump! They conducted a criminal investigation! They failed! They have an investigation in New York with the attorney general that’s gonna to fail! They have a Democrat–”

At that point the outro music has started playing an Levin apparently took notice, as he abruptly stopped shouting and lowered his voice.

“Oh Christ, you’re cutting me off early. I’m done,” he said as he waved his hands in frustration.

“No, no, no, finish that thought,” Hannity protested. “Last one.”

After a brief back and forth, the segment ended.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com