‘Oh My God!’ Joy Reid Goes OFF on Nicki Minaj’s Bonkers Vaccine Tweets: ‘I’m So Sad That You Did That’

Joy Reid told her audience that she’s reached her limit when it comes to people who are unvaccinated, before taking a minute to address Nicki Minaj. On Monday, the 38-year-old music artist took to Twitter in order to share her thoughts – if they can be called that – on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Minaj, who apparently is not vaccinated, said she’ll only get the vaccine “once I feel I’ve done enough research”:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She also relayed an interesting, if not dubious, story out of Trinidad:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“I’ve reached my limit,” said Reid about the unvaccinated. “I’m not begging anyone else.”

The MSNBC host then addressed Minaj directly:

And people like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this. You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers. Ok? I have two million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my god, sister, you could do better than that. You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that, that people listen to you. And they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my god. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I am so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my god

