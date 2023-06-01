Oof! Newsmax Guest on Chick-fil-A: ‘They Sell Fried Chicken, I Don’t Know How Much More Inclusive We Can Get’

Comedian Chrissie Mayr told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that she didn’t “know how much more inclusive” Chick-fil-A could get considering “they sell fried chicken” after the company came under fire from conservatives over its decision to appoint a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Chick-fil-A received backlash from conservatives this week after it was made known that the Christian company had appointed an executive to focus on diversity and inclusion several years ago.

After Bolling played a resurfaced video of Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy shining a Black man’s shoes during his Newsmax show The Balance on Thursday, Mayr made her fried chicken joke.

“That was humiliating,” she said in response to the clip. “Again, I don’t know why he didn’t shine the shoes of every person in that room. I think it would be funny if somebody maybe showed up in flip-flops. Maybe he would shine the flip-flops.”

“I’m hesitant to make a fried chicken joke, but they sell fried chicken, I don’t know how much more inclusive we can get here,” she remarked.

Bolling let out an awkward laugh before moving on to his next guest, commentator Dave Rubin, who said he didn’t expect conservatives to boycott Chick-fil-A to the extent of companies like Budweiser and Target because “people freaking love this chicken sandwich.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

