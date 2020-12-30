There’s been some criticism in the past few days that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the country has been slower than expected. Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged that the U.S. is not likely to meet certain projections about the number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the year.

General Gustave Perna — one of the top officials involved in the vaccine rollout — said he takes personal responsibility for the “miscommunication” surrounding the process.

Perna and Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui held a press conference Wednesday on the rollout, during which Slaoui acknowledged the U.S. is not going to meet his earlier prediction that between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 20 million people will get the vaccine by the end of December.

Slaoui commended all the people across the country helping the rollout and said the numbers on vaccines administered are clearly “lower than what we hoped for”:

“We, philosophically, as we have always done, do not spend too much time describing a challenge. We then very quickly move to address the challenge. And as we have always done, we would like to invite anybody that has energy to participate and help us further improve administration of the vaccine to come to the table, put your sleeves us, and come help us with specific ideas. We know that it should be better and we’re working hard to make it better.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

