Pardoning Trump Is Going To What? Jim Acosta Double Checks He Heard Vivek Ramaswamy Correctly

CNN host Jim Acosta had to double-check that Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was actually saying that pardoning Donald Trump would “heal the wounds of the nation” during an interview on CNN Tonight this week.

The 2024 candidate who has had somewhat of a polling surge recently, catching up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for the distant second spot, was on with Acosta Thursday to discuss the race and the other candidates, most of whom will participate in a Fox News primary debate next week.

The two discussed a variety of issues, including Ramaswamy’s view that giving some ground to Vladimir Putin in Ukraine strengthens America against China, but obviously spent a good deal of time talking about frontrunner Trump and the many legal cases against him.

Ramaswamy said he would pardon Trump on day one, and Acosta challenged him on why he might do that, whether he’s making a snap judgment before the facts come out, and whether or not the candidate would pardon other defendants charged in relation to Trump’s criminal trials.

And, somewhat incredulously, whether he heard Ramaswamy correctly on the notion that such a pardon would “heal” America.

“Pardoning Trump is going to heal the wounds? Pardoning Trump is going to heal the wounds of the nation?” Acosta asked.

“I do. I do think it will be a step towards healing the wounds of the nation,” Ramaswamy answered.

RAMASWAMY: As a matter of judgment, as somebody who is running to and expects to be the next president of the United States, my top job is to reunite this country. And my way of doing that is going to be to pardon Donald Trump on day one and to pardon really anybody else who was also the victim of a politically motivated persecution through prosecution. We have to move forward as a country. And I think this sets a dangerous precedent unless we actually pardon. ACOSTA: But, Mr. Ramaswamy you just said you want to wait for all the details, the technical details to come out at trial, but you’re declaring beforehand that you would pardon him. Why not listen for the facts to come out at trial and then make that determination. RAMASWAMY: I’m saying it based on one assumption. The assumption is that the statements in each of the indictments are the most prosecution favorable statements we’re going to get. Any legal scholar would tell you that is a fair assumption. The, in any case, the prosecution always puts up its strongest foot in the indictment itself. We haven’t even heard from the defense. So, yes, if there are gaping surprises that come up – I mean, there’s zero evidence to suggest that Trump was selling those secrets to foreign adversaries for private gain – But if those facts come up, of course, I would revisit my judgment. But the fact of the matter is the prosecution obviously makes the most aggressive statement of its case in the indictment. And assuming that’s the case here, as it is in any other case, I will absolutely pardon Trump on day one, January 20th, 2025, when I’m in office. ACOSTA: Would you pardon Trump’s other alleged co-conspirators in both the documents and the election cases? RAMASWAMY: It depends on how the facts match up to the law. I mean, your — take about the documents case. There are special features of the law that apply to a U.S. president. Literally, the Presidential Records Act treats past US presidents differently than it does other actors. ACOSTA: Why say you would pardon Trump on day one, but not — but why you’re going to pardon Trump on day one, but not the, not make that kind of blanket promise to the alleged co-conspirators? Shouldn’t they get that kind of, same pardon offer? RAMASWAMY: I’m favorably – I’m favorably inclined I’m favorably inclined to do it. But right now I’m a competitor against Donald Trump in this primary. And I want to be very clear on the side of principle, though it’s against my interest in this race. That’s why I think in the interest of uniting this country, it is especially important to be clear about that fact. I expect to, may be making tens of pardons on day one. I think there are countless Americans who have been the victims of politically motivated persecutions through prosecution. Peaceful protesters on January 6. January 6 defendants who actually have had constitutional due process violations. Julian Assange is someone I’ve specifically identified as somebody I would absolutely pardon. Ross Ulbricht, Douglas Mackey, others. But I think that the only way we’re going to move forward as a country, there can be no reconciliation without truth. We have to put that past behind us. And my top job is going to be to heal the wounds of this nation, to lead us forward. Because even look at the conversation we’re having… ACOSTA: Pardoning Trump is going to heal the wounds? Pardoning Trump is going to heal the wounds of the nation? RAMASWAMY: I do. I do think it will be a step towards healing the wounds of the nation. I think there are deep wounds in this country that are the consequence of systematic censorship, the weaponization of police force to accomplish political goals through the justice system. That is wrong.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

