Paris Hilton Ditched President Biden’s DJ Invite to Party With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton recently revealed she rejected President Joe Biden’s party invitation to DJ an event full of world leaders.

Hilton sat down with Chelseas Handler as the comedian filled in as the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to talk about life since her wedding.

“I know you were at another famous wedding cause you were at Britney Spears’s wedding recently, too, right?” Handler asked. “You almost had a conflict and weren’t able to make that wedding, right?”

“I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ for like the – that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world,” Hilton replied, referencing the Summit of Americas dinner in Los Angeles, held earlier this month.

“It was the same night of Britney’s wedding. And then I’m like, no, I’m not gonna miss that. They’re like, ‘We’ll send a helicopter and you can fly back and forth,'” she added.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna be the one like landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter,’ like come on. So I just, I had to cancel on the president,” Hilton said.

“Did you tell them why you were canceling — that it was an emergency?” Handler inquired.

“Yeah, It’s Britney, bitch. Come on!” Hilton said defiantly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com