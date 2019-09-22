Patricia Arquette gave an emotional tribute to her sister, the late trans actress and activist Alexis Arquette, after winning an Emmy for best supporting actress.

Arquette, who won the Emmy for her role in The Act, first thanked her family and fellow nominees.

“I’m grateful at 50 to be getting the best jobs of my life,” Arquette said. “And that’s great. But in my heart I’m so sad. I lost my sister Alexis. And trans people are still being persecuted. I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted.”

“And give them jobs,” she continued, to applause. “They’re human beings. give them jobs. Let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere. Thank you.”

Alexis Arquette — known for roles in The Wedding Singer, Pulp Fiction, and Last Exit to Brooklyn — died of cardiac arrest in 2016 at age 47, after a long battle with HIV.

