The panel on Fox News’ Outnumbered discussed a recent that found partisan and generational divides among Americans who said they “stay and fight” and those who said they would flee if the country were invaded.

Host Harris Faulkner introduced the poll, saying:

As Ukrainians are taking up arms to defend their homeland, a new Quinnipiac poll asked what would you do if you were in the same position that Ukrainians are in right now? Would you stay and fight or leave the country? More than half of Democrats, 52% say they would cut and run if America were invaded. Only 40% say they would stick it out. This contrasts sharply with the 68% of Republicans who said they would stay to fight for the country.

Faulkner then turned to guest Marc Thiessen, who argued, “Even more disturbing than the partisan dynamic there is the generational dynamic.”

“You are all too young to remember, but in 1984 there was a fantastic movie called Red Dawn,” Thiessen said.

The cohosts chimed in saying, “not all of us” and “wolverines,” noting the mascot of the high school in Red Dawn.

“It was the story of a Soviet invasion of America and these high school kids led by Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen formed an insurgency to beat the Russians,” Thiessen continued.

“The wolverines are no more. That poll shows that every generation except for Gen X and Millennials would stay and fight. 52 % of those over 65 would stay and fight. God bless the silent generation of the boomers. 66% of those 50-64 would stay and fight. 57% of those 35-49 would fight, but only 45% of Gen X and millennials would stand and fight,” he continued, concluding, “So, Patrick Swayze is rolling over in his grave.”

Faulkner then pressed Thiessen on whether or not he had any explanation for the generational data, floating perhaps Gen X and millennials have young kids at home and that is why they would prefer to flee.

“I don’t know. It may have something to do with that,” Thiessen responded. “Most of the people in our military are in the 18-34-year-old demographic. Those of the people we would be counting on. I’m not going to be the one going to fight. Nobody wants me. Nobody wants someone over 65. It’s that generation.”

He then went on to lament the “safetyism” of the younger generations of Americans, saying they are now too afraid to walk the streets at night.

Faulkner shifted the conversation to Kennedy, who said, “I would teach my kids to stay and fight. I would teach them about what and safety. Absolutely. It is not a surprise to me that the people who believe in the second amendment would stay and defend their country.”

