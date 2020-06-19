Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, currently serving as national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, tore into John Bolton Friday as akin to Benedict Arnold.

Dobbs went off on Bolton earlier on his show before speaking with Kellogg about the DOJ’s lawsuit to quash his book The Room Where It Happened.

Kellogg started by saying, “Let me tell you a little bit about John Bolton. I think John Bolton going to go down in history as the Benedict Arnold of national security advisors to the United States… I’ve never seen anything like what he has done. I think he’s duplicitous at best, self-serving, and I think at times he comes across as an absolute fraud and a liar.”

He defended the president’s “America first” view and said “it’s something John Bolton hasn’t done” before claiming Bolton “personally derail[ed] the Afghan peace talks.”

“Because of that, we’re a year behind what we were trying to do in stopping the longest war in American history,” Kellogg continued. “I saw him twice, on two different occasions, nearly get us involved in a shooting war in the Middle East that the president had to tamp down because he was giving erroneous information from that time national security advisor John Bolton.”

He also accused Bolton of trying to derail talks with North Korea, pointing to the comments about the “Libyan model” that the president has publicly criticized Bolton over as well.

At one point Dobbs remarked, “You believe, without question, that he is then a traitor to the United States government.”

Kellogg said he wouldn’t go that far, telling Dobbs he just “wasn’t a good fit” for the administration.

“He always has, Lou, his own agenda.”

