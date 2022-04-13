Penn Law Professor in Hot Water Over Claim to Tucker Carlson That ‘Non-Western People’ Have ‘Resentment and Shame’

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax is in hot water with the school over remarks she made while sitting down with Tucker Carlson that have been decried as racist.

During an interview with Carlson last week, Wax claimed that Black Americans and “non-Western peoples” have “resentment and shame” against Western people for their “outsized achievements and contributions.”

Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when “their country is a shithole” and goes on to say that “the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world […] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind.” pic.twitter.com/dUL9coinS9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

“I think there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions,” she said.

Wax also decried Asian and South Asian doctors at Penn Medicine, in particular Indian women, for pointing out racism in the industry and critiquing the U.S.

“They climb the ladder, they get the best education, we give them every opportunity and they turn around and lead the charge on ‘we’re racist,’ ‘we’re an awful country,’ ‘we need reform,’ ‘our medical system needs reform,'” Wax said.

“Well, here’s the problem, they’re taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites,” she added. “And yet, on some level their country is a shithole, excuse my language. It’s not providing them with the opportunities that they feel that they deserve and which in many cases they do deserve.”

In a comment to Axios, a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania’s law school said, “Professor Wax’s views do not reflect our values or practices.”

Wax has a history of making controversial comments about race and is currently under review by the university over anti-Asian comments she made in December 2021.

While speaking to Brown University professor Glenn Loury, Wax claimed that the U.S. would be “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”

At the 2019 National Conservative Conference, Wax also said the United States would be “better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites.”

According to news site PhillyVoice, Wax was stripped of some of her teaching duties in 2018 after she falsely claimed that Black law students rarely graduate at the top of their classes.

