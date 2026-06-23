Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Begs for Info in Mother’s Disappearance: ‘Somebody Knows Something’

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie tearfully begged viewers to share any information they have on the disappearance of her 84-year-old mom. Nancy Guthrie, on Tuesday morning.

Her plea came shortly after NBC News reported a second note from the suspected kidnappers was sent to media outlets and the Guthrie family, indicating that Nancy Guthrie was dead. The note “contained no apology or request for payment for the release of the body,” NBC reported.

“I don’t have any comment on the story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here. And since I am, I just wanted to take the opportunity, to ask people — really to beg people— to come forward,” Guthrie said. “Somebody knows something.”

She said the note is new to the public, but that her and her family have been in a living hell dealing with the ordeal for months.

“We are in agony, and we cannot be in peace,” Guthrie said. “No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is the moment to tell you we need your help. We’re begging for your help. And I’m not going to miss that opportunity.”

She continued:

So please, if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please, do the right thing. For us, for our our family, for our children. And we love our mom — we will never stop looking for her, ever.

The FBI tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI then flashed on the screen for viewers to call with any information.

Her plea comes 143 days since Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home. Her disappearance sparked a ton of media coverage and forced Savannah Guthrie to leave the morning show for two months.

President Donald Trump vowed in February that the suspected kidnappers would face the death penalty if Nancy Guthrie was not returned safely.

Watch above via NBC.

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