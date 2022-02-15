Eric Bolling announced on his show Tuesday that a convoy of 1,000 U.S. truckers will drive to Washington, D.C. before the end of the month to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

This convoy, unlike Canada’s so-called “Freedom Convoy,” claims it will be able to protect funds raised to help those participating by placing donations into an escrow account.

Canada’s truckers were of course undermined in their efforts after issues with the crowdfunding platforms GoFundMe and GiveSendGo.

The former dropped a campaign for the convoy, while the latter was hacked — leading to the names of those who donated becoming public.

On Newmax TV’s The Balance, Bolling shared an exclusive announcement that the U.S. convoy has not only organized, but that it will be cash-independent.

Bolling was joined by guests Dr. Ryan Cole, pilot Josh Yoder, and organizers of the convoy Brian Brase and Maureen Steele.

Cole represents a group of physicians who oppose mandates, while Yoder represents airplane pilots who intend to participate in what is being called the “People’s Convoy.”

Brase told Bolling he expects the moving protest to swell in size as it traverses the country toward Washington.

“I think you’re going to see it grow as we move across the country,” Brase said. “Initially, we’ve projected potentially a little over a thousand trucks right out the gate to start.”

Steele then explained how the People’s Convoy intends to evade relying on Big Tech for financing:

We have been able to really garner some of the best and brightest on our team to make sure that this convoy goes off without a hitch. We have a logistics specialist, tacticians, we’re ensuring we have fuel. We’ve brought on Exemplar Financial, which has seven offices throughout the country with lawyers and accountants that are overseeing our fundraising to make sure that’s buttoned up.

Steele concluded, “Our funds are not going to be able to be frozen or hijacked.”

The People’s Convoy will purportedly leave California for the country’s capital before the end of February.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

