WATCH: GOP Rep. Would ‘Absolutely Welcome’ Trucker Protest Like Border-Blockading Freedom Convoy to D.C.

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden said on Fox News that he would “absolutely welcome” a protest in Washington, D.C. that is “similar” to the ongoing, trucker-led anti-mandate protests in Canada and at our northern border, which have shut down the primary trade route across the Ambassador Bridge.

During his appearance on Fox News Live, Gooden talked about inflation in the United States and the impact it is having on American workers, saying that President Joe Biden‘s big price tag “Build Back Better” agenda isn’t a solution and that the administration needs to “reign in spending and get the prices down” for the average consumer.

Anchor Anita Vogel transitioned to the topic of the “Freedom Convoy” protest by relating them to the issues of the supply chain and inflation.

“I want to move to another topic and talk about what’s happening in Canada with the Freedom Convoy,” said Vogel. “I think a lot of people certainly appreciate their message, but they are blocking key bridges, only adding now to the supply chain issues which affect inflation, which we were talking about.”

“So I want to ask you, Congressman, would you invite that kind of protest by U.S. truckers or any other group to the U.S. Capitol considering the ramifications we’re seeing up in Ottawa that are affecting the U.S.?” she asked.

“I would invite any group, for whatever reason, to peacefully protest anytime,” Gooden began. “I don’t appreciate or condone violent protests like the Black Lives Matter movement that you saw.”

“You know, this seems to be such a crisis that these peaceful truckers are stalling progress and protesting, but there was no outrage on the left when Black Lives Matter protests were destroying our streets and our cities across our nation,” he said.

“So, I would absolutely welcome a similar pronouncement of protest in our nation’s capitol by truckers and anyone who wants their freedoms back,” he said, specifically answering the question. “People are fed up with these overbearing, overburdening regulations that are not based in science.”

“The science has not changed, but the polling has changed,” he said. “And we’re seeing outrage and we’re seeing people from all walks of life sick of what they’ve been dealing with for the last two years.”

Several media outlets have reported concerns about similar protests taking place in the United States, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the White House is “surging” staff ahead of the possibility of a Super Bowl Sunday disruption.

Watch the clip above, from Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com