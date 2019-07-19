Pete Hegseth Derisively Laughs at Elizabeth Warren and Julian Castro for Including ‘Preferred Pronouns’ in Twitter Bios

Fox News host Pete Hegseth could not resist repeatedly snickering as he read the headline news that Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has added preferred gender pronouns in her Twitter bio, as fellow candidate and former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro has already done.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Hegseth took a turn reading headlines after a commercial break, and broke the important news that Warren’s Twitter account now lists “she/her” as preferred pronouns.

“Senator Elizabeth Warren is now adding preferred pronouns to her Twitter page,” Hegseth said, with high-pitched emphasis on the words “preferred pronouns.”

“Presidential candidate putting ‘she and hers’ in her bio,” Hegseth continued, before finally losing his composure and breaking into a convulsion of laughter as he added “Seems she is following fellow presidential candidate Julian [pronounced JOO-lee-ihn] Castro’s lead, who also lists his gender [pause] pronouns.”

The listing of preferred pronouns by cisgender people is seen by many as a symbol of solidarity with trans and gender-non-conforming people, and as a practical way of making others feel comfortable listing their own preferred pronouns.

As non-binary writer Sinclair Sexsmith writes, “When you do that, I feel more comfortable putting my pronouns — they/them. I feel more comfortable being visibly out as nonbinary. I feel more comfortable asking people to use the pronouns that feel most like me, that make me feel most seen and whole, instead of just resolving to be mis-gendered and mis-represented and whatever who cares anyway.”

Raising awareness in this way can also help to avoid misgendering of trans and non-conforming people.

Currently, Warren and Castro are the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have taken this step.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

