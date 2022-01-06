Pete Hegseth Mocks Democrats’ Jan. 6 Vigil: ‘Who Are They Praying To? The Gods of Climate Change?’

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth mocked Democrats attending the prayer vigil commemorating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, claiming that “this is a vigil for what they believe is the altar of their power.”

The vigil consisted of patriotic music, an invocation from a bishop, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leading members holding electric candles walking down the Capitol steps.

Primetime guest host Lawrence Jones brought up the vigil, remarking, “Apparently now they believe back in God, they believe back into prayer.”

“They’re praying, yay,” guest Dana Loesch interjected.

“But Lawrence, what are they praying to?” Hegseth asked. “Because you talked about how they talk in religious terms about Jan. 6 because what they believe was attacked, was their cathedral, which is government. They worship government as if it is their God. And when that is targeted as something people are unsatisfied with, they feel the most under threat.”

Hegseth went on to decry jail conditions of the Jan. 6 rioters who were arrested, some of whom have been held without bail.

Jones then cut in: “Where is the vigil for Afghanistan?”

“Well, if they believed, there would be vigils about real things,” Hegseth replied. “This is a vigil for what they believe is the altar of their power… Who are they praying to? The gods of climate change? Themselves? The Democrat party? Nancy Pelosi? I don’t know. But it’s not the lord and savior that our founders put the trust in, because it was we the people, rights endowed by a creator,” Hegseth added.

“That’s not what they’re talking about”

