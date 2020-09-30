White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed Chris Wallace on Wednesday by essentially blaming the Fox News anchor for President Donald Trump’s muddled remarks at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Navarro gave an interview to MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson the day after the debate, and she pressed him on Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when asked to condemn racist groups.

“Why didn’t the president denounce more strongly the Proud Boys in that moment, Peter?” Jackson asked.

“I think that moment for me underscored just how poor Chris Wallace did as a debate moderator,” Navarro answered. “There’s an expression in boxing, there is a cutman in a corner. Chris Wallace functioned, essentially, as Joe Biden’s cutman and also as a second debater on the president.”

Navarro went on to insist Trump was going to denounce white supremacists as per Wallace’s question, but “Wallace cut him off.”

“I think the president has made it clear that he wants no part of that kind of stuff,” he said. Jackson noted that Trump ended up not denouncing any white supremacists on the debate stage, so she asked “why wasn’t he more forceful about that and do you believe he needs to clear that up?”

“What I saw last night was Chris Wallace interrupting him when the president was about to clear that up,” Navarro responded. As he repeatedly called the moderator “Joe Biden’s cutman,” Jackson asked “you think it is Chris Wallace’s fault that the president didn’t denounce white supremacists?”

“The president has denounced white supremacists repeatedly. You guys just aren’t hearing that,” he answered. “What I think Chris Wallace did last night was basically serve as Joe Biden’s cut man.”

Jackson then moved to end the interview, but not before noting that “blaming the ref can sometimes not be a good look.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]