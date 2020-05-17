White House trade adviser Peter Navarro decided on Sunday that the best defense of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response was a good offense against China and the Barack Obama administration.

Navarro spoke to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, where he was asked for his reaction to Obama’s criticism of his successor’s pandemic response. Obama recently called the White House’s actions a “chaotic disaster” during a leaked phone call, and as the former president gave a college commencement address on Saturday, he said the pandemic has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro retorted. “As far as I’m concerned, his administration was a kumbaya of incompetence in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China.”

The conversation continued with Navarro gushing about how Trump would rebuild “the most beautiful economy in modern history,” and he also slammed China for their misinformation about the virus as it spread throughout the world. When asked for evidence that China “deliberately unleashed” the coronavirus to devastate the U.S. economy, Navarro said he did not think they did it “deliberately,” but he later added “I do blame the Chinese” for the current situation.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]