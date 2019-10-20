Former CIA Director David Petraeus was hardly impressed with Donald Trump as he reacted to the president’s handling of the ongoing crisis between Syria, Turkey and the Kurds.

Petraeus gave an interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked him if the U.S. “betrayed the Kurds” with the president’s withdrawal of troops and support. Petraeus agreed that “we have abandoned our Syrian-Kurdish partners,” and he also argued that “this does not end an endless war. It probably prolongs it because this gives ISIS an opportunity for a resurgence.”

“This is not a strategic success,” he said. “This is what Senator McConnell described as a grave strategic mistake.”

After taking things up notch by saying the abandonment of the Kurds was a “betrayal,” Petraeus was asked for his thoughts about how Trump recently spoke about the Turks and the Kurds at a rally:

“Sometimes you have to let them fight. Like two kids in a lot, you gotta let them fight and then you pull ’em apart.”

“This is not a couple of kids in a schoolyard fight, this is hundreds of thousands of families of our partners who are now being displaced,” Petraeus responded. “This agreement perhaps gives them time without being shot at directly to move. But they’re being forced out into the desert…What we’re leaving behind is a very chaotic situation.”

When asked by Tapper if the U.S. is “sanctioning ethnic cleansing,” Petraeus called it “ethnic displacement and arguably it may turn out to be ethnic cleansing.” He continued to observe that “there does not seem to have been the kind of deliberative process” with Trump’s decision while lamenting the loss of process in the Middle East that the withdrawal will entail.

Watch above, via CNN.

