Brian Taff, anchor for Philadelphia station 6abc, spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Friday and repeatedly pressed him on whether he would say the words “Black Lives Matter.”

Taff brought up the nationwide protests and asked Pence, “There are only really a handful of elected Republican leaders in Washington who have uttered those words Black Lives Matter. And I wonder, sir, if those are words that you will utter right here — right here today. Black Lives Matter. Can you say those words?”

Pence started out by saying that the killing of George Floyd was a strategy and reflecting on the meaning of Juneteenth and talking about the president’s executive order.

“And so all lives matter in a very real sense,” Pence said at one point. “It’s the reason why President Trump in the wake of that tragic event in Minneapolis said that justice would be served. We’ve met with law enforcement leaders, we’ve met with African-American leaders, and I think the people of Philadelphia can be encouraged by the president’s action this week.”

Taff followed up noting he didn’t say “Black Lives Matter,” remarking to the VP, “There is an important distinction. People are saying ‘of course all lives matter,’ but to say the words is an acknowledgement that black lives also matter in a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”

“I don’t accept the fact, Brian, that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence responded, before going back to touting successes of the Trump administration.

“We’ve absolutely determined to improve the lives of our African-American citizens with more job opportunities, more educational opportunities,” he continued.

Before moving on, Taff remarked, “One final time — you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation.”

You can watch the interview above, via WPVI.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]