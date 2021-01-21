MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell welcomed Dominion to follow through with their threat to sue him for smearing the company with his false claims about the 2020 election.

Lindell appeared on Flashpoint days after visiting Donald Trump at the White House with an apparent plan for the ex-president to declare martial law and keep the office from President Joe Biden. Much of the conversation on the show ended up gravitating around this, plus MyPillow getting dropped by major retailers because of Lindell’s conspiracy theories.

Lindell has pushed numerous false claims about the 2020 election, including the debunked allegation that Dominion Voting Systems altered the vote count in order to swing the contest for Biden. Dominion sent Lindell a cease-and-desist letter warning of “imminent” legal action if he continues to slander the company, but the MyPillow chief essentially invited them to bring it on.

“Please sue me, Dominion,” Lindell said. He proceeded to mock the threat while saying “it’s like the old mafia days when I used to bet football.”

The discussion continued with Lindell complaining further about the attacks on his company, plus he insisted that getting sued would make his alleged revelations get to court faster than they would’ve otherwise.

Watch above (start at 25:00), via The Victory Channel.

