MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, last seen bringing plans for a possible military coup into the White House, has now been hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems targeting his ongoing false public statements about the company as part of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election away from Donald Trump.

According to Axios, Dominion’s law firm sent Lindell an extensive letter on December 23rd targeting his participation “in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.” The letter further warns Lindell that litigation against him is “imminent” and instructs him to preserve all communication between Trump’s legal team, including Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood, as well as any members of the media with whom he discussed the company.

Even before Biden was certified as the official victor, far right conspiracies erupted about Dominion’s role in the 2020 election’s vote counting, which Trump and Lindell subsequently picked up and widely promoted. These completely false claims of misconduct by the company’s software have been repeatedly debunked, and even Fox & Friends’ co-host Steve Doocy has acknowledged they are totally bogus.

Lindell, however, has become among Trump’s biggest believers in the “big lie” of a stolen election and repeated the claims against Dominion numerous times. Two days before receiving the letter from Dominion’s attorneys, the pillow salesman appeared on Newsmax, but as he began to unleash his latest slam on the company, guest Seb Gorka quickly interrupted him and tried to redirect the interview.

Lawsuit threats have ricocheted around the right-wing media universe of late, with everyone from Fox News hosts to far-right opinion website American Thinker have to issue stunningly embarrassing retractions of their own false claims about Dominion. Just last week, Dominion also hit Trump legal advocate and vector for bonkers conspiracies Powell with a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit. That suit, notably, was preceded by a demand letter to her that is almost identical to the one Lindell was just hit with.

Lindell remained defiant in the face of a possibly huge lawsuit, continuing to lie about evidence of election fraud and telling Axios: “I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]