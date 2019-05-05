Though the 2016 election interference question seems destined for permanence among Democrats in Congress, it doesn’t mean it’s too early for them to wonder if President Trump will suborn Russian operations in the next one. Jake Tapper spoke with 2020 hopeful Amy Klobuchar on that topic on Sunday morning, and on Fox News, host Chris Wallace got into quite a momentary tussle with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over it.

Wallace began the questions by playing a clip of President Trump telling reporters that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss election interference when they spoke on the phone last week.

“Why doesn’t the president get tough with Putin about what everyone seems to agree is clear, meddling in 2016 and the threat of meddling in 2020?” Wallace asked.

“Chris, this administration has been tougher on Russia than any of it’s predecessor administrations,” said Pompeo, affecting some indignation. “I could go through the list but there’s not time in the show to talk about all the things we’ve done. Largest defense buildup, our new — I mean, the list is long, Chris.”

“And so for you to suggest that somehow we haven’t taken election interference seriously, we do,” he said. He added that they are working on it, our intel agencies are, and that they were successful protecting the 2018 midterms and will be in 2020.

“We take seriously the threat of election interference from every country, Russia included,” said Pompeo.

Wallace began to press forward, saying, “I guess what I’m asking — and I take your point because in terms of specific policies, the U.S.–” and Pompeo interrupted.

“Chris, I don’t get your point,” he said. “I’m… I’m confused — I’m confused –”

“Well, let me make it,” said Wallace as they talked over each other.

“The administration that has been tougher on Russia than any of its predecessors, and yet you continue to be fixated on something that Robert Mueller wrote down,” said Pompeo indignantly.

“I’m not — I’m not..” began Wallace.

“I’m — I struggle with that,” Pompeo continued.

“I’m not fixated about Robert Mueller,” said Wallace. “I’m fixated on the president’s conversation with Vladimir Putin and in the fact that in a conversation, he doesn’t even mention meddling in 2020.”

“And the question I’m asking — I think it’s a legitimate one, a lot of people are asking it, sir — is why not?” he asked.

Pompeo somewhat comically said that sometimes “conversations just aren’t long enough to cover every issue that might be brought up.”

“But no one should misunderstand from your question today,” he said, implying some sort of agenda on Wallace’s part. “Your viewers should not be misled. This administration has taken seriously the threat of election interference and we’ll continue to do so.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of FOX News Channel.

