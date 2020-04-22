Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran must be “held accountable” after reportedly launching a new military satellite into orbit.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pompeo addressed the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ (IRGC) claim that they took a major step in their space program by successfully installing their first satellite. The country attempted to launch a satellite multiple times over the past year, according to the BBC, though previous efforts ended in failure.

“Iran needs to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” Pompeo said regarding the launch attempt.

"I think #Iran needs to be held accountable for what they've done," says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (@SecPompeo) when asked about the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launching its first military satellite into orbit.https://t.co/v77Wit2bxs — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 22, 2020

Pompeo’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump ordered the Navy to “destroy” any Iranian boats harassing U.S. ships. Trump was responding to Fox News coverage of last week’s incident when IRGC ships made “dangerous maneuvers” and came into close proximity with American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Watch above, via AFP News Agency.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]