Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used his time at Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing to highlight Hunter Biden’s drug abuse, but the argument was turned against him by his Democratic colleagues.

Gaetz moved to introduce an amendment to the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that would compel an investigation of Joe Biden’s son and his employment with Ukrainian company Burisma. As Gaetz slammed the vice president’s son for his lucrative job on the board of the company, Gaetz railed against Hunter Biden’s history with drugs to argue against why he shouldn’t have had the job and ought to be probed.

After Gaetz finished, Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA) drew laughter from the room when he appeared to reference the fact that Gaetz was once arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

“I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” Johnson said. “I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know. but if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”

Gaetz was arrested for suspected drunk driving in 2008 after he was pulled over for speeding when driving home from a Florida nightclub in a BMW registered to his father, a state senator. Gaetz was arrested after he refused a breath test, but eventually got off.

Here’s how Gaetz reacted to that moment.

