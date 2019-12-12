DNC Announces New Slate of Democratic Primary Debates in January and February

The Democratic National Committee has announced a new slate of primary debates for the new year, including three debates just in the month of February.

The first debate of the year will be moderated by CNN and The Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa and it will be the last primary debate before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses on February 3, 2020.

A debate hosted by ABC, New Hampshire TV station WMUR and Apple News on February 7th will be the last debate before the New Hampshire primary on February 11.

A debate hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent in Las Vegas on February 19 will come just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22.

And a debate hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will be held in Charleston on February 25 – just days before the South Carolina primaries on February 29, the last primary before Super Tuesday on March 3.

.@DNC announced early 2020 debates: •Jan 14: CNN & The Des Moines Register in Des Moines •Feb 7: ABC & WMUR-TV & Apple News in Manchester •Feb 19: NBC News & MSNBC w/ NV Independent in Las Vegas •Feb 25: CBS News & Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) December 12, 2019

According to CNN, the DNC said it would outline the criteria to qualify for the debates at a later date and that it will work with presidential campaigns of U.S. senators who may be impacted by the likely impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Currently five senators are running for president: Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet. Both Booker and Bennet have not qualified for an upcoming December 19th debate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]