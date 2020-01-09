comScore

Preet Bharara Goes OFF on ‘Pathetic’ Doug Collins: What’s He Ever Done for America But ‘Preen and Sound Stupid’

By Colby HallJan 9th, 2020, 6:51 am

Former U.S. Attorney (and current CNN contributor) Preet Bharara took serious issue with Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) after the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee curiously claimed that “Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

The Georgia congressman made the comments in response to a rhetorical question from the eponymous host about Democrats, following criticism of the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani.

“The Democrats are, tomorrow, talking about constraining [President Donald Trump’s] authorities as the commander-in-chief, vis-a-vis Iraq,” Dobbs said. “How venal, how vapid can one party become?!”

“They’re in love with terrorists,” the congressman said of Democrats. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Bharara tweeted:

