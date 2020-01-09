Former U.S. Attorney (and current CNN contributor) Preet Bharara took serious issue with Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) after the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee curiously claimed that “Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

The Georgia congressman made the comments in response to a rhetorical question from the eponymous host about Democrats, following criticism of the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani.

“The Democrats are, tomorrow, talking about constraining [President Donald Trump’s] authorities as the commander-in-chief, vis-a-vis Iraq,” Dobbs said. “How venal, how vapid can one party become?!”

“They’re in love with terrorists,” the congressman said of Democrats. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Bharara tweeted:

Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

I understand politics and sharp rhetoric. I worked in the Senate for four years. But Collins declaring Democrats “are in love with terrorists” is an abomination, a step beyond. Pathetic. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

Watch above via Fox Business.

