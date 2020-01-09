Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) seemed to be jabbing his Republican colleagues who don’t share his opinion on the intelligence behind the airstrike that led to Qasem Soleimani’s death.

Members of Congress were briefed on Wednesday about the intel behind the ongoing situation in Iran, and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) made headlines when he and Rand Paul (R-KY) called the briefing insulting and inadequate. Lee topped this off by announcing he would support Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) War Powers resolution.

Rubio announced his thoughts about the briefing on Twitter, saying the information was “compelling,” that every question was answered, and that “anyone who walks out & says they aren’t convinced action against Soleimani was justified is either never going to be convinced or just oppose everything Trump does.”

Natl Security officials gave a compelling briefing to Senators just now. They answered every important question. Anyone who walks out & says they aren’t convinced action against #Soleimani was justified is either never going to be convinced or just oppose everything Trump does. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020

Just spoke to @potus on: -how #Soleimani strike disrupted deadly near term attacks on Americans & reestablished deterrence -our desire to avoid further military escalation -U.S. plans for a strong but appropriate response to any new attacks from #Iran or it’s proxies 1/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2020

On Thursday, Rubio reaffirmed his positive view of the briefing, and he added that anyone who disagrees about Soleimani’s imminent threat to the U.S. is calling the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley “a liar.”

Any Senator who left the briefing on #Iran & claims #Soleimani wasn’t planning a near term attack on Americans is calling the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Milley a liar. Because Gen. Milley stated clearly & firmlythat Soleimani was about to kill Americans. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2020

