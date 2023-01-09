Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Being ‘Complicit’ in Meghan Markle’s Pain: They ‘Decided to Get in Bed With the Devil’

Prince Harry accused the British royals of being “complicit” in the pain and suffering his wife Meghan Markle had to endure from his family and from the tabloid media.

Harry gave interviews to CBS’s 60 Minutes and Britain’s ITV to promote Spare, his memoir containing numerous revelations about his difficult relationships with the rest of his family. The interviews touched on a myriad of topics including; how Harry coped with the death of his mother Princess Diana, the decision by him and Markle to step away from their royal duties and many other sordid matters amongst the royals.

In his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry spoke of a dynamic fueled by the press in which Markle and Kate Middleton were constantly pitted against each other. He also doubled down on his claim that his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, leaked private conversations to the media to damage him while improving her own public image.

“Stories began to appear everywhere, in all the papers, about her private conversations with William,” Harry said. “They could only have been leaked by the one other person present.”

ITV reported that Harry maintained his view that Camilla was “complicit” in this effort to draw favorable media coverage. He also described how “certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image.”

The interview also revisited Markle’s shocking claim that members of the royal family were concerned that her unborn son, Archie, might be dark-skinned. Harry described this as “unconscious bias,” rather than outright racism from the royal family, even as he urged them to reconcile with this possibility.

Watch above via ITV.

