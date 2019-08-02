A pro-Trump protestor interrupted Bill Maher’s Real Time live show during the host’s discussion of the intelligence community with conservative talk radio host Buck Sexton.

As the pair talked about Trump’s failed DNI nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe, a member of the audience began loudly yelling out his support for President Donald Trump and attacking Maher for “trashing our great president and our great country.”

Sexton quickly joked, “I do not know him, by the way. I do not know him,” eliciting laughter from Maher, who replied, “I see you brought a guest.”

“Alright, alright, sir. This is not the first time I’ve had to go in the audience, but we have to get faster moving security people, I’m telling you,” Maher said, breaking off the discussion and standing up to address the protestor. “I know you are going to make America great again. OK? You’ve made your point — I don’t know what it was, but you’ve made your point. I think your point was you like Trump, and there are a lot of people who like Trump.”

“Make sure he doesn’t have a gun,” Maher then quipped under his breath as he sat down. “Let’s move on to the debate.”

Watch the video above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com