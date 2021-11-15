In its closing argument, the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial curiously opted to show an image from 1989 action film Road House starring Patrick Swayze.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. On Monday, the judge, Bruce Schroeder, dismissed the charge of Rittenhouse being a minor possessing a firearm.

“Now the defense wants you to think Joseph Rosenbaum was there to attack the defendant,” said prosecutor Thomas Binger as the image was shown in the courtroom.

The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial literally just showed this as part of its closing arguments. #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/LIEYLJucTA — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 15, 2021

“We’ll never know what Joseph Rosenbaum was thinking because the defendant killed him, so we’re just guessing. But let’s assume for a minute, yeah, Joseph Rosenbaum is chasing after the defendant because he wants to do some physical harm to him. He’s an unarmed man,” said Binger. “This is a bar fight. This is a fistfight. This is a fight that maybe many of you have been involved in. Two people hand-to-hand, were throwing punches, were pushing, were shoving, were whatever. But what you don’t do is you don’t bring a gun to a fistfight. What the defendant wants you to believe is because he’s the one who brought the gun, he gets to kill.”

