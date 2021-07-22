Psaki Drips with Sarcasm as Doocy Presses Her on CRT Snafu: ‘I Know You Love Context’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got snarky in an exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy when he pressed her about an issue involving critical race theory.

On Thursday, Doocy asked Psaki about the Department of Education’s admission that a citation in its handbook for schools as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic was a mistake.

The citation was a link to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s “Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning,” which “requires a commitment to learning from students, families, and educators who disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression.”

Doocy asked if the Biden administration “will follow up with school districts to make sure that the Abolitionist Teaching Network material is not in lesson plans.”

Psaki replied, “Just to be clear, for the context, because I know you love context of what you’re asking about here, what you’re referring to is a citation in a report of which there were a thousand citations, so I’m quite impressed with your researchers for finding one of a thousand citations.”

Psaki went on to say that “it was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation. The specific site does not represent the administration’s view and we don’t endorse the recommendations of this group and I believe it’s been removed or is in the process of being removed.”

Doocy’s network has been covering outrage over CRT and its tenets extensively.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

