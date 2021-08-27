White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected the idea that President Joe Biden would ask any of his top generals to resign.

The terrorist attack in Kabul Thursday killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans, as evacuations have continued at the airport.

Psaki was asked Friday about members of the Marine Corps criticizing top generals on social media.

Al Jazeera English correspondent Kimberly Halkett asked, “Does [the president] believe he was given bad advice? And will he ask for any resignations of his generals given the high cost of American and Afghan lives?”

“No to both of those questions,” Psaki responded.

“I think that what the president looks at the events of yesterday as is a tragedy and one that was felt viscerally by the leaders of the military as well,” she continued. “Losing members of your men and women working for you from the service branches is devastating.”

“It is a reflection on all of them and the people on the ground that they are continuing to implement this mission even under difficult and risky circumstances.”

