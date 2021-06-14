Vladimir Putin rejected charges that the Russian government is behind anti-American cyberattacks and conducting a virtual war against the United States.

NBC has released a new portion of Putin’s one-on-one interview with Keir Simmons, during which, the Russian president was asked about cyberattacks on American infrastructure that have been connected to Russian criminals. When asked if he’s waging a cyberwar, Putin shot back with “where is the evidence? Where is proof?”

“It’s becoming farcical,” he continued. “We know it well. We have been accused of all kinds of things. Election interference, cyberattacks, so on and so forth. Not once, not one time did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof. Just unfounded accusations.”

Simmons kept up the pressure by referencing how Russian criminals have allegedly been responsible for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure and key resources. To that point, Simmons asked Putin “why would you let Russian-speaking criminals disrupt your diplomacy?”

“You know, the simplest thing to do would be for us to sit down calmly and agree on joint work in cyberspace,” Putin responded. “We are willing to engage with international participants, including the United States. You are the ones who have refused to engage in joint work.”

Watch above, via NBC.

