You may remember how last week, Twitter had a big laugh over Quillette editor Jonathan Kay saying that he’s been using dog shampoo for “the last few months.”

On Monday night, Kay appeared on Fox News for a segment described in the chyron as “Journalist’s Tweet Sparks Attack from the Left.” (Another chyron that ran during the segment said “Adult Journalist’s Mom Defends Him from Seth Rogen.”)

Kay told Mark Steyn — guest-hosting Fox News Primetime — “it was supposed to be this self-deprecating joke” and he was surprised later to see “Seth Rogen calling me names.”

He responded to Rogen’s tweets in particular and said he was “disappointed” because he’s a fan.

After screenshots from the segment spread around Twitter, Rogen reacted:

Haha what the fuck? https://t.co/Zz0xEVf7bN — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 9, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]