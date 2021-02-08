comScore Quillette Editor Responds to Mockery of Dog Shampoo Tweet
video

Quillette Editor Appears on Fox News to Respond to Mockery from Seth Rogen and More Over Dog Shampoo Tweet

By Josh FeldmanFeb 8th, 2021, 8:59 pm

You may remember how last week, Twitter had a big laugh over Quillette editor Jonathan Kay saying that he’s been using dog shampoo for “the last few months.”

On Monday night, Kay appeared on Fox News for a segment described in the chyron as “Journalist’s Tweet Sparks Attack from the Left.” (Another chyron that ran during the segment said “Adult Journalist’s Mom Defends Him from Seth Rogen.”)

Kay told Mark Steyn — guest-hosting Fox News Primetime — “it was supposed to be this self-deprecating joke” and he was surprised later to see “Seth Rogen calling me names.”

He responded to Rogen’s tweets in particular and said he was “disappointed” because he’s a fan.

After screenshots from the segment spread around Twitter, Rogen reacted:

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: