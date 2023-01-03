Rachel Maddow Mourns ‘Profoundly Productive Congress’ Going ‘Poof’ Under GOP Majority

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow mourned the loss of a “profoundly productive Congress” in the face of a Republican majority in the House.

Maddow touted the previous makeup of Congress for getting a lot more done legislatively than many thought. Republicans gained a slim majority in the House in the midterms.

“This past Congress got a lot done, a lot of stuff that people said couldn’t get done, they got it done,” Maddow said on Monday. “And at noon tomorrow by the power vested in the United States constitution, this Congress, this profoundly productive Congress will, poof, into the history books. It will end at noon tomorrow.”

Maddow declared it is not entirely clear there will be a “new Congress” judging by the chaos surrounding Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become Speaker of the House under a slim Republican majority.

Maddow both dismissed McCarthy’s struggles in his own party as “boring,” but also called the GOP in-fighting a significant sign of a decline in congressional priorities.

“It really does sound like the world’s most boring, inside-the-Beltway tiny print, non consequential stuff,” Maddow said of McCarthy’s bid to become House Speaker.

If McCarthy isn’t elected Speaker, she added, that means there’s “no Congress” and no legislation until a vote for Speaker is decided through all the noise.

“There will be no House business, no votes, no committees, nothing until a Speaker is chosen,” Maddow said. She praised the outgoing Congress for earning “practical” victories before Congress was in such an unsure state.

The MSNBC host added that McCarthy being unable to quickly round up GOP support for his run as Speaker is a “once in a century problem Republicans created for themselves.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com