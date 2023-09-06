Rand Paul Contradicts Capitol Doctor’s ‘Inadequate Explanation’ For Mitch McConnell’s Incidents: This Was a ‘Neurological Event’

Despite the most recent diagnosis of Mitch McConnell’s health, Senator Rand Paul rejected the assessment that the Senate minority leader’s freezing issues were merely from dehydration.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, released a medical statement on Tuesday after running several evaluations on McConnell and consulting with neurologists. Monahan determined there was “no evidence” that McConnell has Parkinson’s disease, nor did he have a stroke or seizure during his recent press events.

McConnell’s health has drawn renewed public focus due to two incidents with reporters where he suddenly became incapable of speaking, necessitating interventions from his aides and colleagues. While Monahan gave McConnell a clean bill of health, Senator Paul — a licensed ophthalmologist who graduated from the Duke University School of Medicine — had apparent disagreements with the diagnosis of his fellow Kentucky representative.

“I think it’s an inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration,” Paul said. “It doesn’t look like dehydration to me. It looks like a focal neurologic event. That doesn’t mean it’s incapacitating, it doesn’t mean he can’t serve, but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, ‘Wow! This looks like a seizure.'”

Paul spoke with multiple reporters on the subject, doubling down on his view that dehydration was “not a valid medical diagnosis” for McConnell’s condition.

Watch above via CNN.

