Rand Paul Says Biden Should ‘Take Off His Mask and Burn It’ as Part of Vaccine Push

Public health experts have advised vaccinated people to continue wearing masks as the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

Senator Rand Paul (R- KY) has repeatedly spoken out against that guidance and even accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of engaging in “theater” during a heated back-and-forth at a recent hearing.

Fauci this week reiterated the public health advisories, and explained, “When you get vaccinated, you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected. That’s one of the things we’ve got to make sure everybody understands. You dramatically diminish it. However, what happens is that you might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms, not know you’re infected, and then inadvertently go into a situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect them. Now, there’s a small risk of that, but it’s there.”

Paul appeared on Fox News Wednesday and continued railing against those mask guidelines for the vaccinated.

The senator reacted to Fauci by saying, “If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I will listen to him. If he can prove people like me that had it are spreading the disease, I’ll listen to him.”

And then Paul added, “If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it. Light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine, I’m safe from this plague. If you get the vaccine you can be safe too.'”

