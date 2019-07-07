Rep. Amash to Tapper: ‘High-Level’ GOP Officials, Lawmakers Thanked Me Privately for Trump Impeachment Push

Michigan Congressman and now-former Republican Justin Amash told Jake Tapper that in private, many of his fellow members of Congress and other “high-level” GOP officials thanked him privately for coming out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

On Sunday morning;s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper asked Amash about his decision to leave the Republican Party, and whether any of his colleagues secretly agree with him. It was Amash who volunteered remarks about support for impeaching Trump.

“What are you hearing from fellow Republicans privately, obviously you don’t have to mention their names, about your decision, and about being a Republican member of Congress in the Trump era?” Tapper asked.

“Well, I get people sending me text messages, people calling me saying ‘Thank you for what you’re doing, great op-ed,'” Amash said, then added “When I was discussing impeachment, I had fellow colleagues and other Republicans, high-level officials, contacting me saying ‘Thank you for what you’re doing.'”

“So there are lots of Republicans out there who are saying these things privately, but they’re not saying it publicly, and I think that’s a problem for our country,” he continued. “It’s a problem for the Republican party, it’s a problem for the Democratic party when people are allowed to speak out.”

“So I think we really need the American people to stand up and say hey enough is enough, we’ve had it with these two parties trying to ram their partisan nonsense down our throats week after week. We want a person to go represent us and be open in represent the entire community,” Amash said.

There are dozens of Democratic members of Congress who have publicly spoken in favor of impeaching Trump.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

