On Newsmax Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) had a message for President Joe Biden in response to his speech earlier in the day where he criticized governors, implicitly Republican ones, who have resisted school mask mandates, as Americans are stuck in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban: “Go to hell.”

Cortes & Pellegrino, co-host Jenn Pellegrino teed up Roy and said, “Many, of course, calling on President Biden to resign. I don’t think we’re going to see that happen. Your colleague over on the Senate side, [Republican] Rick Scott [of Florida], even suggesting the 25th Amendment. Your thoughts?”

Roy responded with a rant against the president.

“Yeah, I think it’s absolutely incomprehensible what the president’s been doing, hiding at Camp David, now going to Delaware, today coming and lecturing us and saying that they’re going to come and try to step in the way of governors about what’s been happening in masks in schools when we’ve got 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan?!?” vented Roy. “You go to hell, Mr. President. I have no interest in having you say what we’re doing in Texas when you’re doing that to American soldiers who bled and fought for this country they’re over in Afghanistan.”

Biden vacationed at Camp David over the past weekend and into this week – before making a quick trip back to the White House on Monday to give a speech on Afghanistan before going back to the presidential retreat and returning to the White House on Tuesday – and is scheduled to go to his home state for the weekend.

As many as 15,000 Americans are in Afghanistan with, according to the Pentagon, 5,000 to 10,000 Americans “near Kabul,” which the Taliban took over earlier this week.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

