Rep. Tim Ryan Blasts Trump-Kim Meeting on CNN: ‘Like Chamberlain Going to Talk to Hitler’

Rep. Tim Ryan appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources Sunday following this week’s first Democratic debates, and host Brian Stelter about his decision to appear on “pro-Trump shows on Fox.”

The Ohio Democrat said he wanted his economic message to reach Fox News viewers — before comparing President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to British PM Neville Chamberlain’s infamous meeting with Adolf Hitler before the Second World War.

“I’ll tell you I think what happened this weekend with North Korea, with China, I think it was Donald Trump’s appeasement tour and so, I think we need to make sure that we hit him on some of these issues, the economic issues, the fact that 75 percent of the American people are still living paycheck to paycheck,” Ryan told CNN.

“Why in God’s name wouldn’t we want to go on Fox and make that economic argument to the working class people who watch Fox?” he asked, in reference to a previous question from Stelter about Democrats appearing on Fox News.

“And they talk about historic moments,” he continued. “Him going to North Korea is like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler. I mean, this guy was lobbing missiles into the Sea of Japan just a few weeks ago and the president is going to talk to him? I mean, are you kidding me?”

“Go on Fox and make that argument that we’re going to be smarter with foreign policy. And that we’re going to have a strong, robust, economic agenda for working class people. They’re going to be our focus. And let’s communicate that to people who aren’t watching maybe CNN or MSNBC.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com